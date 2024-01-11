AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers recently asked the community for help finding 44-year-old Jeremy Jason Cantrell wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B” and by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for two “Probation Violations.”

Officials with the Crime Stoppers described Cantrell as standing at 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Cantrell’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, officials noted, you could earn a reward of $300.