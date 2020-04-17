Amarillo man to run 72 miles in 24 hours for local businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Businesses everywhere have felt the economic effect of COVID-19. Now one local man is trying to help Amarillo businesses in one of the only ways he knows how, running.

Scottie Davis is a resident of Amarillo who loves his town, the businesses in it, and running, and on Saturday, April 18th he’s going to do just that

Davis, like many others, wanted to help businesses, so he’s decided that he’s going to run 3 miles every hour, for 24 hours, starting on Saturday to help bring attention to local businesses.

Davis said, “The only thing that I felt like I could do is, I could contribute, I know I can run for a very long time. And I know that someone will pay attention if I run this far. And so I thought, what if I ran, and dedicated every hour to a different small business.”

Davis will start his run at HTeaO and Adobe walls parking lot at 10 a.m. on Saturday at hillside between Coulter and Soncy and will make a three-mile loop in the Colonies.

Every hour is the start of another 3 miles for Davis. He will also be changing his shirt every hour to that of a local business he is supporting. In addition to that, the business Davis is supporting every hour will give updates on his progress. You can find those updates online on Davis’ Facebook page.

Davis is asking that no one come out to support him physically, he said if you would like to show support do so at local businesses.

