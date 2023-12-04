AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that an Amarillo man was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after being found with “multiple stab wounds” on Amarillo Blvd. on Dec. 1.

APD detailed that at around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 1, officers were called to the 800 block of North Fillmore at Amarillo Blvd. on an alleged stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a person, who suffered “multiple stab wounds,” being helped by a citizen in the middle of the street while the suspect was reportedly not on the scene.

The injured person was then taken to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” Violent Crimes Detectives continue to investigate the incident.