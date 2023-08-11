AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was sentenced to over 16 years in prison on Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court after he pleaded guilty to “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

According to a previous report from MyHighPlains.com, Joey Dwayne Essary pleaded guilty to one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” in March in relation to an October 2022 incident.

Essary was pulled over by an Amarillo Police Department officer on Oct. 18, 2022, as noted in a previous report, for a traffic violation. The officer went on to find two bags of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle after a “probable cause search” was performed due to an outstanding warrant, court documents read.

A plea agreement was established in Amarillo Federal Court upon the guilty plea in March, as listed in the previous report.