CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100th Judicial District Court in Donley County released information regarding a recent sentencing of an Amarillo man to prison for sexual assault-related crimes.

According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Court, 51-year-old Amarillo resident Vinson Darnell Williams was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a first-degree felony offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Williams was also sentenced to a 20-year sentence for a second-degree felony offense of sexual assault of a child.

After Williams was arrested in April 2018, he was placed on probation for eight years in July 2021. The release said that the state filed a motion to revoke Williams’ probation in October 2021, stating he violated the probation. Officials testified that Williams failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements as well as the circumstances of the sexual assaults of which Williams was convicted.

“Today we saw the best possible outcome for this case,” Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle said in the release. “Putting this defendant on probation saved the victim the trauma of being re-victimized by having to testify at a trial.”

Under Texas law, Williams will be required to complete at least 50% of each sentence before becoming eligible for parole.