AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 47th District Attorney’s Office released information regarding a jury’s recent judgment in the case of Ricardo Huerta earlier this month.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Huerta was arrested in June 2020 in Mexico in relation to the murder of 28-year-old Latrece Latele Black. According to the indictment, Huerta was accused at the time of strangling Black in July 2018 after officials found Black’s body in the west alley of the 900 block of south Arthur.

Huerta was found by members of the northern Fugitive Task Force in Chihuahua, Mexico and was deported from Mexico through El Paso.

Officials with the 47th District Attorney’s Office said in a Facebook post that a jury convicted Huerta for the murder of Black after a three-day trial on March 2. Huerta, who had previously been convicted for one count of “Indecency with a Child” and “Harassment of Public Servant,” was sentenced to 80 years in state prison by the jury after 12 minutes of deliberations.