AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man who spent six months in federal prison after being convicted of taking weapons into St. Mary’s Church has now been sentenced by Potter County for a similar charge.

According to documents from Potter County, Kevin Winkle recently pled guilty to one charge of exhibiting firearms on a campus or school bus, a third-degree felony. Winkle was sentenced to four years of deferred adjudication of guilt, a kind of probation meaning that if Winkle does not violate his probation, the Potter County conviction can be kept off his criminal record.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Winkle was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2018 on two counts, one of possession of firearms by a prohibited person and the other being in possession of a firearm in a school zone.

This comes after Winkle went to an event at St. Mary’s Catholic Cathedral with a number of firearms, which the Potter County charges stemmed from. Winkle had a number of guns and gun accessories forfeited by law enforcement officials at the time.