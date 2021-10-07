Amarillo man sentenced to 20 years in prison on child porn charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Roy Elliot Rhyne, 45, of Amarillo was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to transporting child pornography.

Rhyne was arrested after a months-long investigation, spurred on by tips given to the Texas Department of Public Safety in November 2020. The criminal complaint reported that while a search warrant against him was carried out by law enforcement, Rhyne was found to be in possession of around 103 files containing child pornography.

After the prison sentence, court documents noted Rhyne would be under the supervision of law enforcement for the rest of his life. Additionally, Rhyne was ordered to “immediately” pay a special assessment of $100.