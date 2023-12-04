AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas reported that 30-year-old Johnny Evrick Johnson Jr. was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.”

According to the attorney’s office, a federal judge handed down the sentencing after the court addressed that Johnson used multiple “trap houses” and provided several of his “co-conspirators” with guns to “engage in drug trafficking, and other violent acts, including robberies.”

Court documents further detailed that in June 2022, Johnson “agreed to sell an undercover officer 100 fentanyl pills,” and went on to meet the undercover officer in a parking lot and “distributed the fentanyl pills.”

In addition, the office noted that there was evidence that connected Johnson to two armed robberies that took place in July 2019, an incident that was also discussed in federal court.