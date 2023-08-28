AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo man was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for possessing and distributing methamphetamine, according to documents filed on Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court, after reaching a plea agreement in March.

According to court documents, Chad Woods – also known as “Chad Lewis” – was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison on Thursday on charges of, “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Woods was sentenced after initially being indicted in January and reaching a plea agreement in March, according to court documents. Woods was indicted after an investigation in April and May 2022 related to alleged meth possession and distribution in the Amarillo area.

According to the initially filed complaint, investigators in the Amarillo area reported that an undercover officer bought meth in April 2022 from a person while Woods was present. In May 2022, the person the undercover officer had bought meth from said that Woods was her source of supply, another person later also identified Woods as someone who had been in a car that had been used to deliver drugs to the scene of the previous purchase.

Court documents noted that Woods’s sentence will “run concurrently” with any others he may receive from pending court cases in Potter County.