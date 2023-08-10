AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges.

According to court documents, Nathaniel Norman has been sentenced to 168 months in prison.

According to a Criminal Complaint that was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Norman is facing one charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.”

Court documents said that the sentence will run consecutively to any sentence that may be imposed by the 31st District Court in Wheeler County for “a probation revocation that is unrelated to the instant offense.”