Amarillo man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearm possession charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a sentencing hearing hosted earlier this week in Amarillo Federal Court, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk sentenced Roaryrious Perkins to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release after Perkins pled guilty to a count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Perkins has previously been convicted of a felony offense punishable by a prison sentence for more than one year and possessed a Springfield XD 9mm pistol. This comes after officers with the Amarillo Police Department reported to 1219 North Seminole on Jan. 4, 2019, on a trespass in progress.

Perkins was found at the residence and arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to the documents. At the time, Perkins told Amarillo PD officers that he purchased the pistol that officers discovered for the female resident at the address, who he called at the time his “girlfriend.”

According to court documents, officers with the Amarillo Police Department came into contact with Perkins on Sept. 14, 2018, at a motel at 620 W Amarillo Blvd. During this interaction, police officers found a Smith and Wesson M&P .45 Shield hidden in the wall of his hotel room, a firearm that had been used in four different drive-by shootings within the city.

Officials stated that the federal sentence will run concurrently with any sentence pending in two cases within the 320th District Court in Potter County, including one charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest/Detention with Previous Conviction.