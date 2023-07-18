AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas, Erfan Salmanzadeh was sentenced Tuesday to more than 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court in December 2022 to one count of “Use and Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction,” in connection with a July 2021 explosion in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive.

According to a previous report on MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh pleaded guilty on Dec. 5 2022 to one count of “Use and Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction” in relation to the July 2021 incident.

In July 2021, first responders were called to a home in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive after a reported explosion. The event led to 14 homes in the area being evacuated. Officials said they found numerous explosive materials, along with an improvised explosive device, which officials linked to Salmanzadeh.

According to a factual resume that was filed on Dec. 5, 2022, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, when Amarillo Police Department officers and Amarillo Fire Department officials arrived at the scene, officials said that officers “observed a large crater in the backyard” of the home Salmanzadeh shared with his father.

The factual resume stated that Salmanzadeh allegedly admitted to blowing up a gaming console in the backyard, using the explosive “triacetone triperoxide” that he had made. Officials also said that Salmanzadeh allegedly admitted he flushed more of the “triacetone triperoxide” down a toilet and placed a suicide vest and a nail bomb in a dumpster in the alley behind his house.

According to the news release, law enforcement reviewed his electronic devices, including a video Salmanzadeh recorded on July 22, 2021, threatening to blow up a local high school.

Salmanzadeh was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison.