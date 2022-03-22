CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County District Attorney’s office recently announced the result of a recent bench trial that occurred in the 47th District Court.

According to a post made on the Randall County District Attorney’s Facebook page, Joshua Lee Cal was officially convicted of aggravated robbery after a bench trial was hosted in the 47th District Court on March 17. A bench trial is a case heard by a judge “in lieu of a jury” at the request of the defendant.

This comes after a gunpoint robbery in August 2020 where Cal, as well as another person, robbed a phone store in south Amarillo, stealing money and cell phones before leaving the store, according to the post. Cal was later identified as the person involved with other robberies from cell phone stores as well as a robbery from an Amarillo hotel.

At the end of the hearing, the judge sentenced Cal to 30 years in prison through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the post said.