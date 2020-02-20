Amarillo man sentenced for aggravated robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County jury convicted John Edward Britt for the August 16th, 2017 aggravated robbery of an individual.

The trial took place on February 10-11, 2020 in the 320th District Court with the Honorable Judge Pamela Sirmon presiding.

In August 2017, John Britt used a firearm in the commission of a theft of over $1,300 at the Estes Motel on Amarillo Boulevard.

He was arrested on scene, where the firearm and stolen property were also located.

At trial, he was sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

