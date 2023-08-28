AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cali, a five-year-old Border Collie, and her owner Jerry Lockhart were reunited after 77 days apart thanks to the help of the Amarillo community and social media.

When Lockhart lost Cali, he was out of town and was unable to search for her. He said he began texting the Greenways community, asking people to look for his dog in an attempt to find her.

“We got people in the Greenways community going and they were looking for her. Then the next day I put on Facebook ‘Hey I lost my dog. Can you help me find my dog? And if you want to keep her I understand just love her, but other than that help us find her,'” Lockhart said.

Mitzi Malcolm, George Washington Carver Childhood Academy principal, said she thought she saw Cali at Northwest 2nd and Jefferson on her way to work, but was in disbelief.

“That particular morning I was running a little later than I would have liked to have been. It was 7 o’clock and I thought no way that can’t be her,” said Malcolm. “I’ve got to get school started. And then I thought no I’m going to drive around the block. And so I drove around the block and got a horrible picture of her. I don’t know how they were able to recognize her. The picture was not great, but it was enough to start the hunt.”

Kimberly Bonner, who was part of the rescue team, said she was thankful they found Cali and that giving up was never an option.

“I was trembling. My hands were shaking so badly. I was crying,” expressed Bonner. “I thanked God because I had prayed a number of times. Giving up wasn’t an option. We never gave up hope.”

Lockhart said he was relieved when he got the call that said Cali was found and that she was safe.

“They called and said ‘We got her, we got her’ and I said ‘Where is she?’ and they said ‘She’s in the car, we got her’ and so we did all that deal. I yelled out in the restaurant I said ‘We got Cali’ and the whole restaurant lit up,” Lockhart said.

Malcolm said coming together to find Cali is proof the community can accomplish anything.

“Our community has come together over a precious dog and so many people had part, little and big, in all of this,” said Malcolm. “But it took a team to find a precious dog and if we all work together then we can accomplish all sorts of things.”

Lockhart said he is thankful for those in the community who came together to help him find Cali. He said the team could not have done it without the help from the Amarillo community, people in Texas, and the country.