AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed on Wednesday, an Amarillo man pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography after a July 2021 undercover investigation.

As described in documents released by the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Shaman Lee Cooper pleaded guilty to the second count listed in his indictment, “Possession of Prepubescent Child Pornography.”

Documents noted that on July 3, 2021, Cooper invited an undercover agent to a private Kik chat room. The agent observed that throughout the month, Cooper posted and shared 17 videos containing child pornography.

During a January 2022 interview, court documents said that Cooper admitted to using his cell phone and his Kik account to receive and transport child pornography and that he knew he was doing so.

The plea agreement filed on Wednesday noted that Cooper’s sentence will include up to 20 years in prison, “not less than” five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, “restitution to the victims or to the community,” and the forfeiture of property.