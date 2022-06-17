AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division, an Amarillo man recently pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute.

According to Amarillo Federal Court documents, Victor Chavez Jr. pleaded guilty in June for one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” after an incident occurred in July 2021.

According to documents, Amarillo Police obtained a “state ping warrant” for Chavez’s phone number on July 26, 2021 because he had an outstanding federal warrant for his arrest. The next day, officials from the department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency, set up a surveillance team at his home in southeast Amarillo.

Officials then followed Chavez to the Westgate Mall parking lot, where officers moved in and placed Chavez under arrest for his outstanding warrant. According to documents, Chavez was transported to the Amarillo DEA office and made a statement to officers. Chavez then “admitted to selling narcotics because he was used to living a fast life.”

After admitting that an individual had recently “left ‘a couple of pounds’ of methamphetamine” at Chavez’s house, Chavez allowed officials to search his home. At Chavez’s home, agents located two large baggies of suspected methamphetamine, weighing approximately 3.2 kilograms. When the substance was tested, the substance had a “purity level of approximately 95%.”

According to the plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties Amarillo Federal Court can impose include imprisonment for a period, not more than 20 years, a fine not to exceed $1,000,000 as well as a term of supervised release of not less than three years or more than life.

Chavez will also be required to forfeit all the property seized by law enforcement on July 27, 2021, as well as “all other property seized or restrained by law enforcement during investigation(s) related to this criminal case.”