AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man recently pleaded guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division to a methamphetamine-related charge. This comes after an incident in east Amarillo in June 2020.

According to documents filed earlier this month in Amarillo Federal Court, Randy Raymond Moody, also referred to as “Cheddar,” recently pleaded guilty to “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Amarillo Police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of South Nelson on June 8, 2020, after reports of shots fired in the area.

When police arrived at the home, officers observed a man dragging a woman into a door of the home. Officers saw a few other people inside the home trying to hide from officers when they looked inside, according to documents. Officers requested the people inside to open the door of the home, but were unsuccessful.

Believing that a person in the home was in danger, officers from the department entered the home. When they entered, officers detained a woman, who told officers that her boyfriend, identified as Moody, was passed out in one of the bedrooms.

After officers located Moody inside one of the bedrooms, officers saw drug paraphernalia, a bag containing a crystalline substance in an open dresser drawer as well as “several rounds” of ammunition. Officials with the department’s narcotics team conducted a search of the residence and also found the items.

The suspected methamphetamine, weighing around 57 grams, was tested and confirmed as methamphetamine at the DEA’s South Central Laboratory, the documents read.

“Moody admits that he knowingly possessed with intent to distribute a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance,” the documents read.

According to Moody’s plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties court officials can impose for this guilty plea include: