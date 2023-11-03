AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Federal Court documents filed on Thursday detailed that an Amarillo man pleaded guilty to a fentanyl possession and distribution-related charge after a July arrest during a traffic stop.

According to court documents, Tony Jay Breedlove filed a guilty plea agreement on a charge of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl” on Thursday. This plea comes after Breedlove was arrested in July while he was a passenger during a traffic stop in southwest Amarillo.

Court documents detailed that Breedlove was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Trenton Don Wilson, whom documents said Amarillo police officers were investigating for allegedly distributing suspected fentanyl pills, on July 6. Police reported suspecting Wilson of returning to Amarillo from Albuquerque, N.M. with a supply of suspected fentanyl pills, and pulled Wilson over for an allegedly suspended driver’s license while Breedlove was in the front passenger’s seat.

Wilson was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license, according to documents. While Wilson was being arrested, Breedlove allegedly exited the car and had suspected fentanyl pills fall from his lap. Officers reported that Breedlove allegedly told police at the time that everything in the vehicle belonged to him, and that he had 15 suspected fentanyl pills in his pocket.

According to the court documents, officers found that the vehicle contained more than half a pound of fentanyl and found text messages showing that Breedlove was allegedly negotiating a fentanyl sale. Breedlove was arrested on charges related to fentanyl possession and distribution.

The plea agreement detailed that if convicted, Breedlove could face a sentence including up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.