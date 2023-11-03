AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to recently filed documents, one man pleaded guilty to a drug possession-related charge in Amarillo Federal Court at the start of November after being arrested in July.

Dekendrick Brandon Alexander pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine,” according to court documents filed on Nov. 2.

The plea agreement comes after Alexander was arrested in July after a police search of his home in south Amarillo. According to court documents and reported previously on MyHighPlains.com, law enforcement served a search warrant on Alexander’s home on July 17 and reported finding more than two pounds of cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, and a semi-automatic pistol. At the time, Alexander was arrested and booked into the Randall County Detention Center on charges related to drug possession and felony firearm possession.

According to the filed plea agreement, if convicted, Alexander could face a sentence including a prison term of up to 20 years, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of supervised release of at least three years.