AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of an Amarillo man who recently was placed on the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Vegas Jarrod Brown is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation on an original charge of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, for sex offender’s duty to register and for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Officials said Brown was previously sentenced to 10 years probation and warrants for Brown’s arrest came from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 24, 2021.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, anonymous tips can be submitted to the Texas Department of Public Safety or to the crime stoppers. If a tip leads to an arrest, they could earn a reward of up to $3,000.