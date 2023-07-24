MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Saturday afternoon crash in Midland County that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Luis Castaneda of Amarillo.

According to DPS, at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Castaneda was allegedly driving a 2022 Ford F-150 westbound on SH 349, less than a mile north of Midland, with a 2012 Peterbilt truck with a trailer was traveling eastbound on the same road.

Officials said that “for an unknown reason,” Castaneda’s Ford left the eastbound lane and crashed into the Peterbilt. Castaneda was reported to have been pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Peterbilt was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

DPS officials said that the crash is still under investigation.