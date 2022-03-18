ALTUS, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT)- According to the police department in Altus, Oklahoma, an Amarillo man with multiple felony arrest warrants was hospitalized Thursday after a high-speed chase with law enforcement ended in a crash.

According to police, 43-year-old Tommy Lynn Hall was stopped by Altus police on a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of West Broadway. After he was identified during the stop as having arrest warrants from both Texas and New Mexico, Hall drove west on Highway 62 “at speeds in excess of 120 mph.”

The Altus Police Department said that its officers, as well as officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, District Highway Patrol, District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and Jackson County Deputies, joined together in chasing Hall for around 40 miles. Four miles west of Hollis, Oklahoma, Highway Patrol was reported to perform a “Tactical Vehicle Intervention.”

The vehicle that Hall was driving wrecked and caught fire, according to police, and he was rescued by law enforcement. He was taken by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital for his injuries, though police said that his condition was not known at the time of the report. No injuries to law enforcement agencies were reported.

The Altus Police Department also noted that the Hollis Police Department, Hollis Fire Department, Harmon County Deputies, and Harmon County EMS assisted.

