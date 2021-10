AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents obtained from the Potter County District Clerk, an Amarillo man has been indicted on six counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Robert Lynn Hannum, Sr., 54, has been indicted on those charges in Potter County.

Court documents said Hannum committed the assaults on Jan. 1, 1998, Dec. 1, 2000, Jan. 1, 2001, and Jan. 1, 2002, and involved three children under the age of 14 at the time.