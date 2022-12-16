AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling crack cocaine and cocaine powder at a home in the 500 block of N. Taylor and possibly using another home, located in the 300 block of Teakwood, to store a larger supply of drugs.

Officers enforced surveillance at the Teakwood home on Nov. 17 where the documents reported that Burks left the home. Officers then performed a traffic stop where Burke was arrested for “running a stop sign,” the documents added.

Officers conducted a search on Burks and found “two plastic bags containing a white powdery substance and two plastic bags containing an off-white rock substance.”

After the arrest, the documents stated that officers executed a search on the Teakwood home where “two vacuum-sealed bags” were found in a bucket that allegedly contained 497.2 gross grams of white powder.

The documents added that Burks was interviewed by police and “admitted to possessing the cocaine and crack cocaine,” which he stated “came from drug proceeds.”