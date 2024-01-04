AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted by a grand jury in December 2023 on alleged methamphetamine and distribution charges, according to court documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court.

The documents detailed that Corey Don Anglin was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” after an alleged incident that took place around April 25, 2023.

Anglin, the documents read, allegedly “did knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”

Additional information on a court date have yet to be filed as of Jan. 4.