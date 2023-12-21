AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo man was indicted in federal court Wednesday on charges related to allegedly trafficking marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC.

According to court documents, Josaya Jude Nevarez was indicted on three drug-related charges, including “possession with intent to distribute marihuana,” “possession with intent to distribute tetrahydrocannabinol,” and “possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

The documents detailed Nevarez’s indictment comes after a November 2022 incident in which he allegedly was found to have a .38 revolver while trafficking detectable amounts of marijuana and THC.