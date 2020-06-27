Amarillo man indicted for transportation of child pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man is indicted in federal court for transportation of child pornography.

Michael Alfred was arrested earlier this month in connection to an online child pornography group.

He is now indicted for knowingly transporting child porn over the internet.

When FBI agents arrested Alfred on June 4, they said he confessed to having child pornography on an iPhone which was taken during a search of his home.

The FBI also said Alfred admitted to molesting a minor during an interview with a Texas DPS agent.

