AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Jaime Ivan Bolanos-Romero, 41, was recently indicted in Randall County for three felony counts relating to incidents that allegedly occurred in April and May 2020.

According to court documents, Bolanos-Romero was indicted for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, related to an alleged incident that occurred on May 1, 2020.

Bolanos-Romero was also indicted for two counts of injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Individual with intent for bodily injury, a third degree felony. These two counts are related to alleged incidents on April 1, 2020 and April 15, 2020.

According to documents, the initial complaint, listed as a warrant from the Texas Rangers, was filed March 17 and Bolanos-Romero was officially indicted on March 23. Officials with the city of Canyon confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that Bolanos-Romero was employed as a peace officer by the city of Canyon in April and May 2020.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.