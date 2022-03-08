AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Grand Jury has indicted David Winfield, 18, for First Degree Murder, according to court documents.

Winfield was charged for the drive-by shootings on Labor Day of last year and was indicted for the murder of Laura Etta Ashley.

As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Sept. 6, 2021, saw Amarillo police responding to multiple shootings within 24 hours, four of which had been on Amarillo’s north side and the fifth shooting killed Laura Ashley who was found dead in her car.