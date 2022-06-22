AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted for drug and weapon related counts in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Curtis Lee Wine, an Amarillo resident, was indicted on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime” and one count of being a “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.”

This comes after Wine was arrested in a traffic stop by Amarillo Police on June 9. According to a criminal complaint filed on June 15, officers from the Amarillo Police Department, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, established a surveillance of Wine’s apartment in west Amarillo. Wine was suspected of using his apartment to distribute “large quantities of illegal drugs,” including cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to the documents, officers with the Texas DPS conducted a search of his apartment after a warrant was issued. During that search, officers allegedly found a Kel-Tec P-40, .40 caliber pistol, two packages of a white powder substance that field tested positive for cocaine, as well as a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Wine was then taken to the FBI Office in Amarillo for an interview. During the interview, Wine allegedly said he knew that he was a convicted felon and sold illegal drugs from his apartment. The documents list that Wine had three previous convictions including:

Possession of a Controlled Substance in October 1995

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon in April 2005

Possession of Controlled Substance in September 2011

According to the indictment, if Wine is convicted of any of the counts listed in the indictment, Wine will be required to forfeit any firearm and ammunition involved in or used in the offense, including a Kel-Tec, Model P-40, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.