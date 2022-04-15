AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents, an Amarillo resident was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for possession of fentanyl as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents released Wednesday detailed that Dane Vincent Hoffman was officially indicted for one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl” as well as one count of being a “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The indictment claims that Hoffman “did knowingly and intentionally possess with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.” The second count stemmed from items officials found while conducting a federal search warrant in late March.

According to a criminal complaint, officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency as well as narcotics officers with the Amarillo Police Department conducted a search warrant of Hoffman’s home, located in the 4200 block of Albert Ave.

During the search of the home, officers said they found a chrome 1911 Remington Rand Inc. .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol with ammunition, the complaint said. Officers also found some black tar heroin at the residence.

According to the indictment, Hoffman was charged with one count of being a “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.” According to the complaint, Hoffman was previously convicted of “Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance,” a first-degree felony, in April 2010.

According to the documents, if Hoffman is convicted of being a “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm,” he will be required to forfeit any firearm and ammunition involved in the offense, including the Remington pistol listed in the indictment.