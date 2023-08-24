AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents, one man has been indicted in Randall County in connection to a February hit-and-run in South Amarillo that killed 27-year-old Murphy Maynard.

39-year-old Bobby Lee Phelan was indicted on a charge of, “accident involving death, enhanced” after an incident in February in which Maynard was found dead in the road in the 6100 block of South Washington Street and investigators were led to believe he was killed in a hit-and-run.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Phelan was arrested in Dodge City, Kansas, days after Maynard was found dead. Officials said at the time that Phelan would be extradited from Kansas to Randall County.

The initial criminal complaint against Phelan claimed that he “intentionally or knowingly” drove a vehicle that became involved in the deadly accident. Officials at the time said that he allegedly confessed about the incident to a family member of Maynard.