AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, an Amarillo man allegedly found to have an arsenal of 76 guns and 54 Glock switches was recently indicted on federal drug and gun charges.

The announcement said that 28-year-old Gabriel Michael Rendon was charged with, “possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of machineguns, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.”

The indictment said that Rendon allegedly had 76 firearms, including 43 pistols, 23 rifles, four shotguns, and four revolvers, related to continuing drug trafficking. This was allegedly after he was legally barred from handling firearms in an Arkansas state court conviction.

Rendon also allegedly had “at least” 54 Glock switches, according to the announcement, which are devices that convert semi-automatic pistols into machineguns capable of continuous fire. Noted by the announcement, Glock switches are classified as machineguns under federal law, which are generally unlawful for non-licensed civilians.

Court documents said that during a July search of Rendon’s home, officials were allegedly told by Rendon’s wife that he was armed at all times when at home. If convicted, Rendon could face up to a life sentence in federal prison.