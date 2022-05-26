AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday evening accident in Amarillo that left one with life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release, officers were called to the intersection of SW 28th Avenue and Washington Street on a crash involving a motorcycle around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said a black GMC SUV driven by a woman was turning northbound onto Washington Street from 28th Avenue. A Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by an 18-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Washington Street and struck the front of the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the release, witnesses described the motorcycle as traveling “well above the speed limit” at the time of the accident.

Officials with the department’s traffic investigation unit continues to investigate the incident, according to the release.