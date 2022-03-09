AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 47th District Attorney’s Office recently announced the judgment in the recent trial of Brian Eduardo Valerio Gallegos in Potter County.

According to a post from the 47th District Attorney’s Office’s Facebook page, a jury from Potter County convicted Gallegos Tuesday on two counts of “Indecency with a Child by Exposure,” a third-degree offense. The post stated that Gallegos sent pornographic messages to the siblings of an individual he was in a relationship with and approached one of the siblings “with his genitals exposed and masturbated.”

According to the post, the jury found Gallegos guilty of the two counts. Gallegos now faces eight combined years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility for both counts, not having any prior felony convictions.