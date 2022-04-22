AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney states that Jarvis Fierro, 33, of Amarillo was found not guilty by reason of insanity after being charged with capital murder for shooting his brother, James Fierro, and his brother’s girlfriend, Candice Garrett.

In February of 2019, James Fierro and Candace Garrett were killed by multiple gunshot wounds at their home in Howardwick. Officers received calls from a child who was in the home at the time of the murders and after an investigation, Jarvis Fierro was arrested in connection with the murders.

According to a news release from the DA’s office Fierro was initially found incompetent to stand trial in December of 2019, according to court documents, and was ordered to the maximum-security state hospital in Vernon until he could possibly regain competency.

“Mental disease, defect and illness plays a major role in our everyday job duties and responsibilities as prosecutors,” said Luke Inman, the District Attorney for the 100th Judicial District. “Defendants raise these types of defenses all the time and there are protocols that the State must follow to seek the fair administration of justice.”

The news release goes on to state that after Fierro’s competency was restored in March, an insanity examination was performed by two court-appointed psychiatrists and both psychiatrists concluded that Fierro was schizophrenic at the time of the murders, and continues to be so today, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Fierro was experiencing severe mental delusions at the time the murders took place.

“Once someone is found insane at the time of the offense, there are very strict guidelines and procedures that the court must follow,” said Inman. “One specific section in the Texas code of criminal procedure, Chapter 46C, applies in all criminal proceedings when someone is deemed insane. The procedure is the same in a capital murder case, all the way down to a class c misdemeanor punishable by fine only.”

The news release states that Fierro will be sent to the maximum-security state hospital in Vernon for a 30-day evaluation and treatment and will be evaluated after those 30 days. If Fierro is found to be a serious danger to others officials can commit Fierro to a state hospital for up to six months and then on a yearly basis thereafter.