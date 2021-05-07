Amarillo man found guilty of arson, sentenced to 10 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of starting a housefire in 2018.

Joe Clark, Jr. was found guilty of “Arson of a Habitation” yesterday (May 6) after an investigation by the Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office into a house fire in the 3300 block of Fleetwood in southwest Amarillo in July of 2018.

Clark was arrested, according to the court release, after his fingerprint was found on a container used to pour gasoline in the house to start the fire.

The trial began Tuesday after jury selection, the guilty verdict being returned late Wednesday afternoon.