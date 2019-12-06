Former Amarillo man found dead in Polunsky Unit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Amarillo man serving time at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston died from injuries in November.

The Attorney General of Texas custodial death report shows that prison staff found 45-year-old Robert Nunez unresponsive on his bunk on November 10.

The report shows that no weapons were recovered from the cell, and the autopsy isn’t complete yet.

Nunez was serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated perjury.

Prosecutors in 2011 said Nunez made false statements when asked about the whereabouts of his 8-month-old son.

Nunez’s son was missing for over six years before his body was found inside a cooler in the attic of their former home in Amarillo.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: