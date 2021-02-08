Amarillo man fighting for his life hundreds of miles from home; family refuses to give up hope

AMARILLO, Teas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man is fighting for his life hundreds of miles away from home, family, and his children.

With time running out, one mother is holding on to hope while her son is fighting to stay alive.



“It’s a scary feeling. that feeling doesn’t go away. It’s like a solid rock it’s right here day and night,” Elaine’s Martinez, Paul’s mother, stated.

Paul Soliz, found himself short of breath, in pain, and with uncontrollable headaches. While in the hospital looking for answers, he received unexpected news.

“I went to the mayo clinic in 2016, 2017 I can’t remember but that’s when they determined I had a lot of swelling in my brain,” Paul said.

Paul was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition that causes fluid to build in the brain. If that was not bad enough doctors also told him he needed a double lung transplant.



“So they told us it’s a 50/50 shot. So we were hoping for the five to 10 year mark obviously,” Jennifer Soliz, Paul’s sister explained.

He got the much anticipated transplant in 2019, but his family said their faith was tested when Paul’s body began to reject his new lungs.

“He was having a really, really hard time breathing and we didn’t know what had happened,” Krystal Salas, Paul’s niece, explained.



“He was in respiratory failure and I about had a mental breakdown on the road,” Jennifer Soliz, Paul’s sister, said.

Currently, Paul is in an Arizona hospital awaiting the approval of a lung transplant.

“That’s the unknown. You can be listed and still not get a transplant. It’s a gamble you get it or you don’t but as long as you keep a positive mindset you can do just about anything,” Paul explained.

Without the transplant doctors give him around three months to live.

Paul said all he can do is stay positive and keep in touch with his two children by phone.



“The kids cry when they talk to him on the phone on facetime, especially his little girl. all she wants is for daddy to get better,” Jennifer Soliz, Paul’s sister, said.

Paul said he wishes for just one hug from his son and daughter, but his condition will not allow it.

“On her first birthday I convinced the doctors that I was ok. The day after her birthday I was right back in the hospital. It’s just tough to watch them grow up and I can’t interact with them because I can’t breathe,” Paul stated.

With COVID-19 restrictions, he can not have visitors in the hospital to ensure no outside germs are let in that might jeopardize his health. This includes his parents who temporarily moved to Arizona to be near him.



“Sometimes we have to rent a place and look for other resources in order to be able to make it. It has been very very hard. I had to leave my job to take care of my son on a 24 hour basis,” Elaine Martinez, Paul’s mother, said.

According to Paul’s mother, even though it is tough, the money is not what matters, it is time.

“Pay more attention to your families. It doesn’t matter how old they are and be there along with them side by side and share three important words with them. It’s not hard to say, before anything was to happen, share the words I love you,” Elaine Martinez, stated.

Although the family said they are keeping their eyes forward, reality is, tomorrow is not promised.

Someone has started a GoFundMe to assist the family, if you are interested in helping the link has been provided.