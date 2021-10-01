Amarillo man dies in Friday morning crash near Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Jason Wood, 47, of Amarillo died on the scene of a crash Friday morning around six miles north of Dumas, on FM 119.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Wood was driving northbound in a 2005 Ford Mustang at around 6:30 a.m. For what troopers said was an “unknown reason”, Wood veered across the southbound lane and left the road. After entering the barrow ditch in a side skid, the Mustang crashed into a tree.

Wood was pronounced dead on the scene by Moore County Justice of the Peace Barbara Mulanax. According to the report from investigating troopers, no seatbelt was worn at the time.

The crash was noted as still under investigation.