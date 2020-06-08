DPS: Amarillo man dies in Armstrong County wreck

CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting a passenger died in a one vehicle wreck Sunday morning on SH 207.

Officials say 67-year-old David Charles died after the 1995 Chevrolet Lumina he was riding in veered off the roadway into the barrow ditch where the driver overcorrected the steering and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver and Charles were both ejected. They were both not wearing their seatbelt.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injures/critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

