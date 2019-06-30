Amarillo man dead after wreck in Deaf Smith County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is dead following a wreck in Deaf Smith County on Saturday, June 29.

At around 7:10 p.m., police responded to an accident near FM-809, about five miles north of Dawn.

According to the Texas Department of Safety, Shawn Parsons, 38, of Amarillo, was traveling south on FM 809 when another driver failed to yield at a stop sign intersection and turned left. This caused Parsons to hit the other vehicle.

The vehicle Parsons was driving, a Freightliner truck tractor/ semi-trailer, went skidding and rolled over one time into the east barrow ditch. The vehicle came to a rest side up, facing east. The towed unit was detached from the vehicle.

The other vehicle came to rest right side up facing west in the east barrow ditch.

Parsons was pronounced dead on scene. The other driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.