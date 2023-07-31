POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that an Amarillo man is dead after a motorcycle crash in a construction zone on Sunday morning around one mile north of Amarillo.

Texas DPS detailed that at around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, 48-year-old William Fox was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on SL 335 in a construction zone. The intersection, according to DPS, has a left turn only as the west side of the intersection is marked closed with “reflective barricades” due to construction.

As Fox approached the stop sign and left turn only, DPS reported that the motorcycle “began to skid, traveled into the intersection, and struck a curb on the southeast side.” Fox was then ejected from the motorcycle after he hit the curb.

The motorcycle continued west and then came to a rest on its side behind the barricades.

The incident is currently being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.