RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Monday afternoon crash that killed one person in Randall County, about two miles west of Amarillo.

According to DPS, at around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado C1500 driven by 82-year-old Winford Grant was headed westbound on FM 2186 about two miles outside of Amarillo. Meanwhile, a 2005 Mack dump truck loaded with hot mix was eastbound.

DPS investigators reported that Grant “failed to yield right of way” and turned left in front of the dump truck, and the dump truck hit the right front area of Grant’s vehicle. The dump truck rolled onto its right side in the south ditch and spilled part of the hot mix, and Grant’s vehicle caught fire.

Witnesses were able to remove Grant from the Chevrolet as it was catching fire, according to the DPS report, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died on Tuesday from his injuries. The driver of the dump truck was noted as having been treated and released at the scene.

DPS noted that the crash remains under investigation.