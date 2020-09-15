Amarillo man dead after Greyhound bus crash between Lubbock and Wichita Falls Monday

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Sgt. Dan Bruesing, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said James Dayton Jones, 40, of Amarillo was pronounced dead on the scene and multiple passengers were seriously injured after a crash involving a Greyhound bus and a pick-up truck at U.S. 277 and U.S 183 in Baylor County, Texas on Monday. There were 29 passengers on the bus, including some that had been picked up in Lubbock

“The Greyhound was going eastbound on the highway. We had a pickup coming southbound on [Highway] 183,” Bruesing said.

According to DPS, the driver of the pickup truck had non-life-threatening injuries.

“We had three air-flighted with serious injuries,” Bruesing said. “The driver of the pickup was transported to Seymour with non-life threatening injuries.”

The crash is still under investigation.

