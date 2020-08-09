Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An early morning motorcycle accident in Amarillo left one man dead, according to the Amarillo Police Department

APD said on August 9, at 2:21 a.m. an off-duty Amarillo Police Officer was driving south on Taylor St. leaving the Police Department when they saw a wrecked motorcycle, but no driver, after driving through the 1300 block of S. Taylor.

According to APD, The officer then checked the area and found Richard Dane Barnett, a 50-year-old male, laying on the ground a short distance from the motorcycle.

According to police, Barnett appeared to have major injuries, so the officer called for an ambulance and began life-saving measures, but Barnett died at the scene due to the injuries received from the wreck.

The accident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

More from MyHighPlains.com: