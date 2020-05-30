Amarillo man dead after car accident in Oklahoma

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was killed after being involved in a car wreck in Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said Jerry Keith Mabry, 67, from Amarillo was pronounced dead after being involved in a rollover accident in Beckham County, Oklahoma.

The accident happened around 12:10 pm on Saturday, May 30 in Beckham County, about one mile north from Erick, according to Oklahoma DPS.

Oklahoma DPS said Mabry was a passenger in the vehicle.

The vehicle was headed east on I-40 when the rear passenger tire blew out and caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, and eventually caused the vehicle to roll off the road, according to Oklahoma DPS.

Oklahoma DPS said Mabry was ejected from the vehicle and was transferred to Great Plains Regional Hospital in Elk City, Oklahoma in critical condition where he was pronounced dead due to head and leg injuries at 1:28 pm.

The driver was not injured and refused treatment, according to Oklahoma DPS.

The next of kin has been notified.

More from MyHighPlains.com: