AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Amarillo man was recently arrested after the sheriff’s office was made aware of several alleged sexually explicit messages sent through social media.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Charles A. Wolske, of Amarillo, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest issued by Pardons and Parole, for a Parole Violation. Wolske was found and taken into custody on the active warrant.

On Friday, Wolske was charged by the District Attorney’s office for Stalking with a previous conviction.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there are several other alleged victims in this case and several more charges could be filed with further investigation. Wolske is currently in the custody of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relating to this incident or know of anyone to have allegedly received sexually explicit messages from Wolske, to contact the sheriff’s office at (806) 379-2900 and ask to speak with Sgt. Orcutt in CID.